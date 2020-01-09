Police get 7 days to grill Mojnu over rape of DU student
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jan 2020 03:09 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2020 04:30 PM BdST
Police have been granted seven days to grill Mojnu, the lone suspect in the alleged rape of a Dhaka University student in the capital's Kurmitola.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sharafuzzaman Ansari passed the remand order on Thursday after the Detective Branch of Police sought 10 days' custody to question Mojnu in a case started by the victim's father, said Deepak Mitra Dipu, general recording officer of court police.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Mojnu at Dhaka's Sheora level-crossing in the early hours of Wednesday after it launched a manhunt amid heated protests over the incident.
The elite police unit later placed him into the custody of the police.
Mojnu, a 30-year-old street hawker and a native of Noakhali, is also accused of raping beggars and mugging unsuspecting pedestrians.
After the death of his wife, Mojnu committed a series of crimes, including rape, Sarwar Bin Quasem, the spokesman for the RAB, said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday.
According to the case filed by the victim’s father, the suspect picked the girl up while she was heading towards a nearby bus stand while crossing the Army Golf Club. He pressed her down by grabbing her throat before kicking and beating her.
He then dragged her into a bush in a nearby secluded place and raped her after confining her for three hours. The girl lost consciousness at one point.
After she regained consciousness at 10pm, she visited her friend’s house by autorickshaw and told her about the incident. Later, her classmates arrived and took her to the university’s hall. She was admitted to the DMCH after midnight.
A description of the culprit by the rape victim led to the arrest. The 5.4 feet tall man has light dark skin and medium built.
He had short hair when the incident occurred. The suspect was in worn-out jeans trousers, slippers and a dirty, black, full-sleeved jacket, according to the description provided by the victim.
The suspect also took away the victim’s mobile phone, watch, a bag and Tk 2,000 in cash.
The RAB said it detained a man and a woman by tracking the mobile phone on Tuesday and then arrested Mojnu at Sheora level-crossing around 4:45am on Wednesday.
Mojnu had lost some of his front teeth 12 years ago after falling from a train. Quasem said this description helped them to identify him.
The suspect sold the phone to the woman, ‘Aruna’, who he knew previously, for Tk 500 in Kurmitola. Aruna gave him Tk 400 instantly and promised to pay the rest later.
