Home > Bangladesh

'Minimal' chance of cabinet shuffle before Dhaka city polls: Quader

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Jan 2020 05:11 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2020 05:11 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is unlikely to expand or shuffle her cabinet before the upcoming elections to the two Dhaka city corporations, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said.

The road transport minister made the remarks at a media briefing at the Secretariat on Thursday amid growing speculation about a shake-up of the cabinet.

Responding to a question on the matter, Quader said: "I've already said that this is a routine issue which falls within the prime minister's remit. But I don't think there will be an expansion or reshuffling of the cabinet ahead of the Dhaka city corporations' polls. The chances of that happening are minimal."

The Dhaka North and Dhaka South city corporations are set to go to elections on Jan 30.

Decisions on the fates of certain cabinet members who were handed posts in the Awami League also rests with the prime minister, according to Quader.

"We will do whatever she thinks is best. That is final. We will all accept her decisions. I will step down if she asks me to do so. This isn't really an issue."

Addressing questions raised over the suitability of certain ministers for their respective jobs, Quader said, "On the whole, we are accountable to the people. But we are also personally accountable to the prime minister. She is assessing the performance of each ministry.

"You know that 10 senior secretaries have left offices. They have been replaced by new secretaries -- each of whom have been given different responsibilities. The prime minister is monitoring everyone's performances. She will make changes and distribute duties accordingly."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Rape suspect Mojnu remanded

‘Bangabandhu Gallery’ set up in Tungipara

Woman, son 'murdered' in Manikganj

Dhaka city polls nomination withdrawal ends Thursday

HC advises finding out causes of BDR mutiny

File Photo: A view of the Secretariat in Dhaka

OSD no more than 150 days: HC

Passengers' belongings are pictured at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran Jan 8, 2020. REUTERS

Momen mourns Iran plane crash victims

Refat murder: 14 juveniles indicted

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.