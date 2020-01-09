'Minimal' chance of cabinet shuffle before Dhaka city polls: Quader

The road transport minister made the remarks at a media briefing at the Secretariat on Thursday amid growing speculation about a shake-up of the cabinet.

Responding to a question on the matter, Quader said: "I've already said that this is a routine issue which falls within the prime minister's remit. But I don't think there will be an expansion or reshuffling of the cabinet ahead of the Dhaka city corporations' polls. The chances of that happening are minimal."

The Dhaka North and Dhaka South city corporations are set to go to elections on Jan 30.

Decisions on the fates of certain cabinet members who were handed posts in the Awami League also rests with the prime minister, according to Quader.

"We will do whatever she thinks is best. That is final. We will all accept her decisions. I will step down if she asks me to do so. This isn't really an issue."

Addressing questions raised over the suitability of certain ministers for their respective jobs, Quader said, "On the whole, we are accountable to the people. But we are also personally accountable to the prime minister. She is assessing the performance of each ministry.

"You know that 10 senior secretaries have left offices. They have been replaced by new secretaries -- each of whom have been given different responsibilities. The prime minister is monitoring everyone's performances. She will make changes and distribute duties accordingly."