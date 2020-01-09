Migrant worker's wife, son 'murdered' in Manikganj

Parveen Akhter, 26, the wife of Monjur Rahman, a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia, and their five-year-old child Nur Mohammad were found dead at their home in the Upazila's Kaunnara village on Thursday morning, said Saturia Police OC Matiar Rahman.

According to police, Parveen lived with her in-laws in Kaunnara and had gone to sleep with her son in their own separate bedroom after dinner on Wednesday.

But her father-in-law, Abdur Rahman, found the door to their room open in the morning before discovering their dead bodies upon entering it, said Matiar.

"Parveen had her throat slashed while the child was stabbed to death. But we are yet to determine the motive for the murders."

The bodies have been sent to the District Sadar Hospital for autopsy.