‘Bangabandhu Gallery’ graces Tungipara to commemorate Mujib Year

  Gopalganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Jan 2020 02:06 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2020 02:06 PM BdST

The authorities have set up a gallery exhibiting rare photographs of Bangabandhu at his alma mater, Gopalganj’s Tungipara G T Model Government Primary School, as part of the celebrations for the Father of the Nation's birth centenary.

The collection includes photos and memoirs of Bangabandhu's family heritage, childhood, student life, family life, political life and interviews with world leaders, among others.

Significant news clippings about the Liberation War and the atrocities committed by the Pakistani occupation forces published in various newspapers during wartime are also on display at the gallery.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born in Gopalganj’s Tungipara on Mar 17, 1920. He is widely acknowledged as the architect of independent Bangladesh.

Bangabandhu gained admission to GT Model Government Primary School in 1927. He stayed in the school until 1930.

The government had previously declared the birth centenary of Bangabandhu as ‘Mujib Year.’  To commemorate the occasion, a series of programmes will be held across the country throughout the year starting from Mar 7.

