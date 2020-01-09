ACC sues Nazmul Huda’s wife, two daughters for money laundering

ACC Assistant Director Md Shafi Ullah started the case against them on Thursday, said the anti-graft watchdog's spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.

The three people accused in the cases are Huda’s wife Sigma Huda and his daughters Antara Selima Huda and Srabanti Amina Huda.

Sigma has been implicated in both cases. They are charged with acquiring wealth beyond known sources and laundering nearly Tk 65.04 million abroad.

According to the case against Sigman and Antara, they smuggled nearly Tk 40 million abroad to buy a flat in London in 2003.

Meanwhile, Sigma and Srabanti are accused in another case of laundering Tk 20 million to buy a flat in London in 2006.