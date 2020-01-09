Home > Bangladesh

ACC seizes Tk 18.5m ‘bribe’ in raid on govt official’s home in Dinajpur

  Staff Correspondent and Dinajpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Jan 2020 11:59 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2020 11:59 PM BdST

The Anti-Corruption Commission says it has seized around Tk 18.5 million, believed to be bribe, from the home of an Upazila project implementation officer or PIO in Dinajpur.

Parbatipur PIO Tajul Islam could not specify the source of the money during a raid on the house at the Upazila Parishad compound on Thursday, Abu Hena Ashikur Rahman, a deputy director at ACC’s local office, said.

The ACC conducted the drive following information received through its hotline 106, the official said.

Officials said they believe Tajul received the money as bribe in different projects.

The public servant, hailing from Kurigram, lived in the house alone after his posting in the Upazila around one and a half years ago, an official said.

