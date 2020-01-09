ACC seizes Tk 18.5m ‘bribe’ in raid on govt official’s home in Dinajpur
Staff Correspondent and Dinajpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jan 2020 11:59 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2020 11:59 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission says it has seized around Tk 18.5 million, believed to be bribe, from the home of an Upazila project implementation officer or PIO in Dinajpur.
Parbatipur PIO Tajul Islam could not specify the source of the money during a raid on the house at the Upazila Parishad compound on Thursday, Abu Hena Ashikur Rahman, a deputy director at ACC’s local office, said.
The ACC conducted the drive following information received through its hotline 106, the official said.
Officials said they believe Tajul received the money as bribe in different projects.
The public servant, hailing from Kurigram, lived in the house alone after his posting in the Upazila around one and a half years ago, an official said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- No one listens to us because we are not university students: physically challenged ‘rape victim’
- ACC seizes Tk 18.5m ‘bribe’ in raid on govt official’s home in Dinajpur
- UK recalls Bangabandhu’s historic 1972 visit ahead of Mujib Year celebrations
- Nobel laureate Yunus faces criminal charges for ‘labour law breach’
- 'Minimal' chance of cabinet shuffle before Dhaka city polls: Quader
- ACC sues Nazmul Huda’s wife, two daughters for money laundering
- Police get 7 days to grill Mojnu over rape of DU student
- ‘Bangabandhu Gallery’ graces Tungipara to commemorate Mujib Year
- Migrant worker's wife, son 'murdered' in Manikganj
- Dhaka city polls: Deadline for nomination withdrawal ends Thursday
Most Read
- Trump backs away from further military conflict with Iran
- Iran’s long night is capped by an earthquake
- Fire burns down Frutika shop at Dhaka trade fair
- Iran strikes harsh tone after US backs off further conflict
- Mojnu, lone suspect in the rape of Dhaka University student, is a serial rapist: RAB
- Boeing 737 plane crash in Iran prompts conflicting statements
- Luxury watches are gifts from Awami League activists, Obaidul Quader says
- Its barrage left little damage, but Iran has deadlier weapons
- Police get 7 days to grill Mojnu over rape of DU student
- Dhaka bourse loses Tk 710 billion in a year as stocks bleed