RAB seizes mobile phone from rape suspect

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jan 2020 01:23 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 01:23 PM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, has recovered a mobile phone from the man arrested in connection with the rape of a Dhaka University student in the capital’s Kurmitola on Sunday evening.

The victim’s mobile phone and a charger have been recovered from the man, a RAB officer told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

“His name is Mojnu and he hails from Noakhali. He is a street hawker residing in the area. He is involved in various crimes, including hijacking.”

 

More to follow

