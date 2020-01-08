RAB launches manhunt for rapist of DU student after detaining another suspect in Tongi
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jan 2020 02:33 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 02:47 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has launched a manhunt in an undisclosed location for the rapist of a Dhaka University student after detaining another suspect in Gazipur’s Tongi.
The RAB was conducting the operation on information teased out from the detained person in initial interrogations, its spokesman Sarwar Bin Quasem told bdnews24.com.
“We are starting the drive now. I hope we’ll be able to get results tonight and give you the good news,” he said around 1:30am on Wednesday, without revealing the location of the operation.
The RAB has clear description of the rapist’s physical features now, Quasem said.
“We have credible information about those with matching features in this area,” he said.
The RAB official also said they showed a photo of the detainee to the victim but she did not confirm whether it was this man who had raped her.
Earlier, police said they were trying to catch the suspect by using his description provided in the criminal case over the incident.
He also stole the victim’s mobile phone, which rang and can be an important lead, the investigators believe.
The culprit, around 5.4 feet tall, is aged between 25 and 30, according to the case her father had initiated at Cantonment Police Station.
The rapist has light dark skin and medium built. He had short hair when the incident occurred in a dark, secluded place behind bushes beside Airport Road in the capital’s Kurmitola on Sunday evening.
The suspect was wearing worn-out jeans, sandals and a dirty, black, full sleeve jacket.
More to follow…
