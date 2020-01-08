Home > Bangladesh

Public servants cannot remain OSDs for more than 150 days: HC

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jan 2020 06:03 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 06:03 PM BdST

The High Court has barred the government from making public servants OSDs or officers on special duty for more than 150 days.

The court issued the verdict on Wednesday.

In 2012, the High Court asked the government why making public servants officers on special duty without any specific reason and time limit should not be declared unlawful.

