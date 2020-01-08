Home > Bangladesh

Momen mourns victims of deadly Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jan 2020 09:37 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 09:37 PM BdST

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has expressed his “profound” sorrow and “deep” condolences over the deaths of scores of people in a plane crash in Iran.

The “sad” news of the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed over 170 people after take-off from Imam Khomeini Airport was a “great shock” to him, Momen wrote in a message to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday.

Momen prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and wished that the bereaved family members and near ones of the deceased would have enough fortitude to bear the loss, the ministry said in a statement.

He also shared his grief for other nationalities who met with this sad incident, it added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo: A view of the Secretariat in Dhaka

OSD no more than 150 days: HC

Refat murder: 14 juveniles indicted

Govt creating opportunities for youth: Hasina

File Photo

Hearing in Gatco graft case deferred

File Photo

Daulatdia-Paturia ferry services resume

Mojnu a serial rapist: RAB

Members of police's Criminal Investigation Department, or CID, collecting evidence from the crime scene in the capital’s Kurmitola, where a second-year undergraduate student of Dhaka University was raped on Sunday.

Man held over DU student rape

Anti-corruption campaign will continue: Hasina

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.