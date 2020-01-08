Momen mourns victims of deadly Ukrainian plane crash in Iran
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jan 2020 09:37 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 09:37 PM BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has expressed his “profound” sorrow and “deep” condolences over the deaths of scores of people in a plane crash in Iran.
The “sad” news of the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed over 170 people after take-off from Imam Khomeini Airport was a “great shock” to him, Momen wrote in a message to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday.
Momen prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and wished that the bereaved family members and near ones of the deceased would have enough fortitude to bear the loss, the ministry said in a statement.
He also shared his grief for other nationalities who met with this sad incident, it added.
