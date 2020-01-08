Mojnu, lone suspect in the rape of Dhaka University student, is a serial rapist: RAB
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jan 2020 02:53 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 02:53 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has identified Mojnu as a serial rapist, hours after the 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the rape of a Dhaka University student.
The elite force also recovered a mobile phone and a charger from the man after it launched a manhunt amid protests over the rape that occurred in the capital’s Kurmitola on Sunday.
Mojnu, a street hawker and a native of Noakhali, is also accused of raping beggars and mugging unsuspecting pedestrians.
After the death of his wife, Mojnu committed a series of crimes, including rape, Sarwar Bin Kashem, the spokesman for the RAB, said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday.
The man was arrested in Gazipur in the early hours of Tuesday.
The rape victim boarded the university’s bus to travel to her friend’s house at Shewra on Sunday to prepare for the exams. Mojnu who was lurking in the area grabbed and gagged her immediately after she got off the bus in Kurmitola by mistake after dark. He then dragged her into a bush in a nearby secluded place and raped her after confining her for three hours. The girl lost consciousness at one point.
Members of police's Criminal Investigation Department, or CID, collecting evidence from the crime scene in the capital’s Kurmitola, where a second-year undergrduate student of Dhaka University was raped on Sunday.
A description of the culprit by the rape victim led to the arrest. The 5.4 feet tall man has light dark skin and medium built. He had short hair when the incident occurred. The suspect was in worn-out jeans trousers, slippers and a dirty, black, full-sleeved jacket, according to the description provided by the victim.
According to the case filed by the victim’s father, the suspect picked the girl up while she was heading towards nearby bus stand crossing the Army Golf Club. He pressed her down by grabbing her throat. She was also kicked and beaten by him.
The suspect also took away the victim’s mobile phone, watch, a bag and Tk 2,000 in cash.
The Detective Branch of police has been tasked with investigating the case.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara accepted the case on Tuesday and ordered the police to submit an investigation report by Jan 28.
