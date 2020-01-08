Home > Bangladesh

Indictment hearing in Gatco graft case deferred

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jan 2020 04:18 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 04:18 PM BdST

A Dhaka court has set Feb 3 to hold a hearing on the indictment of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and others in the Gatco corruption case.

Judge Abu Sayed Dilzar Hossain of the Dhaka Special Court 3 reset the date at the newly-constructed temporary court in front of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on Wednesday, said Khaleda's counsel Nuruzzaman Tapan.

The date has been rescheduled as the jail authorities failed to produce Khaleda before the court due to her illness.

The BNP chief has been undergoing treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital in Dhaka for nearly nine months under the supervision of the jail authorities.

A hearing on allegations against Khaleda started in the beginning of 2019. The remaining hearings were later shifted to the new jailhouse in Keraniganj due to her illness, Tapan said.

According to the case, the state counted Tk 145.63 million in losses when Gatco was awarded the container handling work at Dhaka Inland Container Depot and Chittagong Port.

The case was filed on Sept 2, 2007 against Khaleda, her youngest son late Arafat Rahman Coco, and 11 others.

The BNP chief and Coco were arrested the next day at their Dhaka Cantonment home. The case was included under the Emergency Rule Act on Sept 18 the same year.

On Sept 27, 2007, Khaleda and Coco filed two petitions with the High Court, challenging the legality of including the case under the Emergency Rule Act and seeking a stay order on the trial's proceedings.

Three days later, the High Court stayed the proceedings and issued a rule asking why the case's inclusion under the Act should not be declared illegal.

The Appellate Division later scrapped the stay order.

In 2008, Khaleda filed another petition challenging the legality of the case filed under the ACC Act, following which the High Court once again stayed the case proceedings.

After the Anti-Corruption Commission’s recent move to revive the case, the High Court resumed a hearing and lifted the freeze in the final order on Aug 5 last year.

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.