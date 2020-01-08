Govt creating opportunities for the youth, says Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jan 2020 04:37 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 04:37 PM BdST
The government is working to foster the creativity and potential of young people, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.
“We are taking necessary steps to ensure that the young people and students are able to enhance their creativity and prospects. We are creating opportunities for start-ups and have also allocated a fund for it in the national budget.”
Hasina spoke at an event to mark Digital Bangladesh Day at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on Wednesday.
No one will be left unemployed, said Hasina.
Highlighting the importance of cyber security, Hasina said, "When you use mobiles, internet or different apps, you can get exposed to a lot of things. There needs to be an arrangement to filter out those things.”
Hasina emphasised raising the awareness of cyber-crimes from early childhood.
“Children often lose direction and get involved in crimes. Everyone needs to be aware so that such cases do not occur.”
She also highlighted the role of ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy in taking computers to the masses saying it was Joy who told her to withdraw all taxes.
Joy recommended a tax waiver to encourage people to buy computers. “And I listened to him.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mojnu, lone suspect in the rape of Dhaka University student, is a serial rapist: RAB
- Awami League advisory council gets new members
- RAB seizes mobile phone from rape suspect
- Ferry operations resume along Daulatdia-Paturia route after 8 hours
- RAB launches manhunt for rapist of DU student after detaining another suspect in Tongi
- Titas gas outage to hit Rampura for four hours Wednesday
- Police using physical appearance to catch Dhaka University student rape suspect
- Hasina urges nation to keep faith in her as government completes one year
- Crackdown on corruption will go on, Hasina says on government anniversary
- Sarwar Ali sees ‘militant link’ behind attack on him, his family
Most Read
- Iranian state TV says 80 ‘American terrorists’ killed in Iran missile strikes
- 'We're going to war, bro': Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne deploys to the Middle East
- Ukrainian airliner crashes after take-off in Iran, killing all 176 aboard
- At least 56 killed in crush at general's funeral, as Iran vows revenge on US
- Hasina urges nation to keep faith in her as government completes one year
- RAB launches manhunt for rapist of DU student after detaining another suspect
- RAB seizes mobile phone from rape suspect
- Sarwar Ali sees ‘militant link’ behind attack on him, his family
- Mojnu, lone suspect in the rape of Dhaka University student, is a serial rapist: RAB
- Police using physical features to catch Dhaka University student rape suspect