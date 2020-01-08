Govt creating opportunities for the youth, says Hasina

“We are taking necessary steps to ensure that the young people and students are able to enhance their creativity and prospects. We are creating opportunities for start-ups and have also allocated a fund for it in the national budget.”

Hasina spoke at an event to mark Digital Bangladesh Day at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on Wednesday.

No one will be left unemployed, said Hasina.

“We want to focus mostly on the IT sector. We can earn a lot of money through IT exports.”

Highlighting the importance of cyber security, Hasina said, "When you use mobiles, internet or different apps, you can get exposed to a lot of things. There needs to be an arrangement to filter out those things.”

Hasina emphasised raising the awareness of cyber-crimes from early childhood.

“Children often lose direction and get involved in crimes. Everyone needs to be aware so that such cases do not occur.”

She also highlighted the role of ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy in taking computers to the masses saying it was Joy who told her to withdraw all taxes.

Joy recommended a tax waiver to encourage people to buy computers. “And I listened to him.”