Home > Bangladesh

Ferry operations resume along Daulatdia-Paturia route after 8 hours

  Rajbari Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jan 2020 11:08 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 11:08 AM BdST

River transport services along the Daulatdia-Paturia route across the Padma river have resumed eight hours after heavy fog disrupted ferry crossings.

Normal services resumed at 9:30am on Wednesday after the fog subsided, said Abu Abdullah, assistant manager of Daulatdia terminal of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation, or BIWTC

About 500 vehicles were stranded at Daulatdia terminal after the authorities were forced to stop ferry crossings at 2:30am.

“Ferry crossings were halted at night due to fog. The services restarted with 12 ferries after the fog lifted,” said Abu Abdullah.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Members of police's Criminal Investigation Department, or CID, collecting evidence from the crime scene in the capital’s Kurmitola, where a second-year undergraduate student of Dhaka University was raped on Sunday.

Man held over DU student rape

Anti-corruption campaign will continue: Hasina

Gas outage in Rampura Wednesday

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Dhaka University unit formed a human chain on the campus on Tuesday demanding maximum punishment for the rapist of an undergraduate student of the university in the capital’s Kurmitola. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Police have description of rapist of DU student

Sarwar Ali links ‘militants’ to attack

Bangladesh concerned about workers in Iraq

ACC grills Sheikh Maruf over casino scam

Ashkona raid probe report on Feb 18

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.