Ferry operations resume along Daulatdia-Paturia route after 8 hours
Rajbari Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jan 2020 11:08 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 11:08 AM BdST
River transport services along the Daulatdia-Paturia route across the Padma river have resumed eight hours after heavy fog disrupted ferry crossings.
Normal services resumed at 9:30am on Wednesday after the fog subsided, said Abu Abdullah, assistant manager of Daulatdia terminal of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation, or BIWTC
About 500 vehicles were stranded at Daulatdia terminal after the authorities were forced to stop ferry crossings at 2:30am.
“Ferry crossings were halted at night due to fog. The services restarted with 12 ferries after the fog lifted,” said Abu Abdullah.
