Ferry operations resume along Daulatdia-Paturia route after 8 hours

Normal services resumed at 9:30am on Wednesday after the fog subsided, said Abu Abdullah, assistant manager of Daulatdia terminal of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation, or BIWTC

About 500 vehicles were stranded at Daulatdia terminal after the authorities were forced to stop ferry crossings at 2:30am.

“Ferry crossings were halted at night due to fog. The services restarted with 12 ferries after the fog lifted,” said Abu Abdullah.