Barguna court indicts 14 juveniles in Refat murder
Barguna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jan 2020 05:34 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 05:34 PM BdST
The Juvenile Court in Barguna has indicted 14 juvenile suspects in the daylight killing of Refat Shorif, a young man who was hacked to death in front of his wife on the street in the southern town.
Judge Hafizur Rahman framed the charges in the presence of the accused on Wednesday.
The judge read out the charges and ordered the authorities to send back 13 suspects to the Jashore Child Development Centre. Another underage suspect is out on bail but was present during the indictment.
Earlier, the 13 accused were brought from the juvenile detention centre in Jashore to the Barguna court on Wednesday under police protection.
Earlier, charges were framed against 10 adult suspects in the case on Jan 1.
Refat was hacked to death in front of the Barguna Government College on Jun 26. The police submitted a report accusing 24 persons, including the 14 juveniles.
