Barguna court indicts 14 juveniles in Refat murder

Judge Hafizur Rahman framed the charges in the presence of the accused on Wednesday.

The judge read out the charges and ordered the authorities to send back 13 suspects to the Jashore Child Development Centre. Another underage suspect is out on bail but was present during the indictment.

Earlier, the 13 accused were brought from the juvenile detention centre in Jashore to the Barguna court on Wednesday under police protection.

The 13 underage accused were charged in the case over their direct involvement in the case while the 14th suspect was charged with hatching a conspiracy and aiding the murder, said Public Prosecutor Bhuban Chandra Howladar.

Earlier, charges were framed against 10 adult suspects in the case on Jan 1.

Refat was hacked to death in front of the Barguna Government College on Jun 26. The police submitted a report accusing 24 persons, including the 14 juveniles.