Awami League advisory council gets new members
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jan 2020 01:31 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 01:31 PM BdST
Awami League leaders Rahmatullah, Abul Hasnat and former bureaucrat Shahabuddin Chuppu have become the latest members of its advisory council, Office Secretary Biplab Barua said in a press briefing on Tuesday.
Party chief Sheikh Hasina nominated the three for vacant posts in the advisory council.
Rahmat is the former president of Dhaka North Awami League, Hasnat is the former president for Dhaka South Awami League while Chuppu is a former member of the Anti-corruption Commission.
The total number of Awami League advisory council members has now reached 47 following the new additions.
The number of advisory council members was increased to 51 from 41 during the national council meeting on Dec 20 and 21. Four member posts are currently vacant.
