Titas gas outage to hit Rampura for four hours Wednesday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jan 2020 11:40 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2020 11:40 PM BdST
There will be no gas supplies for four hours in Dhaka’s Rampura on Wednesday due to repairs, Titas has said.
The company will replace old pipes with new ones near Rampura Bridge snapping gas supply to the area and surrounding neighbourhoods from 2pm to 6pm, it said in a notice on Tuesday.
All types of consumers, including household, factories and CNG refuelling stations, will be under the outage in East Rampura, Banasree, and adjacent areas.
