Home > Bangladesh

Sarwar Ali sees ‘militant link’ behind attack on him, his family

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Jan 2020 06:08 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2020 06:08 PM BdST

Sarwar Ali, a trustee of the Liberation War Museum, believes militants were involved in the attack on him and his family at his home in Dhaka’s Uttara.

Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee also suspects so.

A group of people carried out the attack on Sunday night. They tried to stab Sarwar’s daughter Saima Ali and her husband on the second floor of the building. Sarwar and his wife also came under attack on the third floor.

The attackers fled leaving behind a mobile phone and seven machetes when two other residents of the building arrived on hearing the victims’ cry for help.

“It seems that militants carried out the attack in a bid to kill us,” Sarwar told bdnews24.com on Tuesday, pointing to the machetes that resemble the hacking deaths of secular writers, a publisher and online activists.

He initiated a case against a security guard, a former chauffeur and some unidentified people with Uttara West Police on Monday over the attack.

Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee in a statement on Tuesday expressed concern over the attack. The freedom fighter and his family came under “cowardly attack for his strong voice against militancy, extremism, and terrorism”, the committee said.

It demanded that the authorities arrest the attackers swiftly and ensure security of Sarwar, a physician and cultural activist, and his family.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

ACC grills Sheikh Maruf over casino scam

Ashkona raid probe report on Feb 18

Protests continue over student rape

Cold wave to expand its reach

File Photo

RMG worker ‘raped’ in Dhaka

DU explodes after rape of student

2 Rohingya drug peddlers held: RAB

DU student’s rape scene spotted

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.