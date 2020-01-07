Protesters go on hunger strike over rape of Dhaka University student
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jan 2020 02:25 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2020 02:52 PM BdST
Four students are observing a hunger strike at the Raju Memorial Sculpture to press for a four-point charter of demands following the rape of an undergraduate student of Dhaka University in the capital’s Kurmitola.
Md Sifatul Islam, who studies philosophy at DU, began the strike near at 3:30am on Sunday. As protests flared up, he was joined by three more students.
"The culture of impunity and the prolongation of the justice system are the reasons behind repeated incidents of rape. If fair trials were held in rape cases, then such incidents would not have happened so often,” said Sifatul.
“Only severe punishment can prevent rape. Also failure to boycott the rapists socially is another reason for continued rape incidents.”
THE FOUR DEMANDS
· Immediately arrest the rapist and try him under the law
· The university authorities have to play a guardianship role to ensure proper justice
· Take measures to create a social movement against rape
· Highest punishment for the rapist through speedy tribunal
Meanwhile, Dhaka University Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Muhammad Samad visited the protesters on Tuesday. He has pledged to stay by their side.
The victim boarded the university’s bus to travel to her friend’s house on Sunday to prepare for the exams. An unidentified man gagged her immediately after she got off the bus in Kurmitola at 7pm. He then took her to a nearby secluded place and violated her. The girl lost consciousness at one point.
After she regained consciousness at 10pm, she visited her friend’s house by autorickshaw and told her about the incident. Later, her classmates arrived and took her to the university’s hall. She was admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital after midnight.
