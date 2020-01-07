Police using physical appearance to catch Dhaka University student rape suspect
Published: 07 Jan 2020 10:06 PM BdST
Police are trying to catch the suspect in the rape of a Dhaka University student with the description provided in a criminal case as protests continued on the campus with the demonstrators planning more programmes.
He also stole the victim’s mobile phone, which can be an important lead, the investigators believe.
The culprit, around 5.4 feet tall, is aged between 25 and 30, according to the case her father had initiated at Cantonment Police Station.
The rapist has light dark skin and medium built. He had short hair when the incident occurred in a dark, secluded place behind bushes beside Airport Road in the capital’s Kurmitola on Sunday evening.
The suspect was wearing worn jeans pants, sandals and a dirty, black, full sleeve jacket.
The description will be helpful to find out the rapist, police detectives believe.
Police collected security camera footage from Golf Garden, Kurmitola General Hospital and some other nearby buildings to check if any passer-by acted suspiciously or followed the victim, said Md Mahbubul Alam, a joint commissioner at the DMP’s Detective Branch.
“The most important thing is that the brave young girl says she will be able to recognise the criminal if she sees him ,” Nasima Begum, chief of the National Human Rights Commission, said after visiting the victim at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The NHRC chief advised the police to get a sketch of the suspect drawn following the description given by the victim to catch him.
A forensic doctor had earlier said they had collected DNA samples to find out if others were involved in the rape as the victim initially could not confirm whether there was only one
Mahbubul said the suspect also took away the victim’s mobile phone, watch, a bag and Tk 2,000 in cash.
“The phone rang when we called. We are working on it,” Sudip said.
Mahbubul said they believe the suspect was a dweller of a nearby slum or mugger or drug abuser.
The DB has been tasked with investigating the case.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara accepted the case on Tuesday and ordered the police to submit an investigation report within Jan 28.

