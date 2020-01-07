Husband ‘taken hostage’ as apparel factory worker ‘raped’ in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jan 2020 03:50 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2020 03:50 AM BdST
A 27-year-old clothing worker went out with her day labourer husband at dawn on New Year’s Day to have some food but the outing turned into a nightmare when she was raped with her husband held hostage.
The incident occurred in Imam Nagar under Kafrul Police Station in Dhaka and she started a case on Saturday but the news broke amid protests on Monday over the rape of a Dhaka University student.
Sub-Inspector Rabiul Islam, who is investigating the apparel factory worker’s case, said she had undergone tests at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s One-Stop Crisis Centre.
“Analysing the site and other information, I can say that the woman was raped,” Rabiul said.
He has already arrested Jahangir Alam, one of the three suspects named by the woman. The two others are ‘Jonny’ and Atik Dewan, activists of Swechchhasebak League, the ruling party’s wing for volunteers, the woman claimed. Rabiul also believes so.
Speaking to bdnews24.com, the woman said she felt hungry after getting up in the wee hours of Jan 1.
She woke her husband up and the couple went out to buy some food around 4am. They knew two stores in the area remain open overnight.
But the shops were closed at the time and they were walking back home.
Jonny and Atik stopped them and started to beat her husband up accusing her of being a “woman of loose moral”, she said.
“They asked for marriage documents when we said that we were a married couple. Does someone keep their marriage certificate while going out?”
“Seeing no other way out, we called Jahangir, the caretaker of the house we rented. But Jahangir deceived us instead of helping us,” she said.
Later, they confined her husband to the Swechchhasebak League’s local office, known only as the “Club” in the neighbourhood, and asked her to show her marriage certificate at her home, she said.
Jonny and Atik raped her as Jahangir kept watch outside when they went to the house, she alleged.
She could not cry out for help because they threatened to kill her husband, the woman said.
The sex offenders later released her husband and the couple went to the police station after discussing the pros and cons of a case between themselves, she said.
Asked about her claim that Jonny and Atik were members of Swechchhasebak League, SI Rabiul said: “They must be involved with the organisation because they can pass time in the Club.”
