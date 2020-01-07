Foreign Minister Momen expresses concern about workers in Iraq

His comments came amid rapidly escalating tensions between the US and Iran following last week’s American air strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

“We are quite concerned about the situation. We are monitoring the situation continuously,” Momen said after a meeting in Dhaka on Tuesday.

About 300,000 Bangladeshis are residing in Iraq. “They are currently doing well,” he said. These are targeted attacks and so the workers are not in trouble yet, he said.

Momen said he spoke to the Bangladeshi ambassador to Iraq over the tensions. “I told our ambassador to check up on our workers and ask them to stay alert.”

Momen did not disclose any plan to evacuate the Bangladeshi workers from Iraq in the event of any violence.

"If there is instability in the globalised world, we get worried because we have 12.2 million Bangladeshis residing in various countries across the world. It saddens us when the global economy suffers because it affects our developmental roadmap.”

Bangladesh’s position on the US-Iran tensions is neutral, said Momen. The minister portrayed the conflict as “a squabble by others”.

“Let others fight, but we want to remain balanced, independent and non-aligned. Our foreign policy is based on the principle of friendship with all, enmity with none,” Momen said.

Meanwhile, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the military to prepare to deploy its aircraft and ships “at any moment’s notice” to evacuate thousands of Filipino workers in Iraq and Iran should violence break out.

Duterte’s decision reflects Asia’s growing fears for its citizens in the increasingly volatile Middle East.

The Middle East is the Philippines’ largest destination for land-based workers with deployment at more than 1 million annually, according to latest government data.

The region also is the second-largest source of cash remittances from overseas Filipinos, based on central bank data.

Other Asian nations with large populations of expatriate labour may face similar decisions.