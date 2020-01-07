Crackdown on corruption will go on, Hasina says on government anniversary

“I work for the ordinary people and never hesitate to take any measures needed for their welfare,” she said in a televised speech on Tuesday.

“The fight against corrupt people will continue. I want to warn again that whoever indulges in corruption will be punished irrespective of their identity or power.”

The Anti-corruption Commission should step in to bring to justice those who make fortunes illegally, the prime minister said.

The government has been working since 2009 with the goal to ensure economic independence, establish the rights of the people, and increase their living standards, said Hasina.

She has been heading government in Bangladesh for an unprecedented fourth term, with three of the terms consecutively, after the Awami League won a landslide victory in the Dec 30, 2018 elections.

“We haven’t made empty promises. We have the capability to fulfil them,” Hasina said.

The prime minister finished by soliciting the people’s help and promised to march ahead by using the past experiences and confronting new challenges.