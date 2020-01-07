Home > Bangladesh

Court sets Feb 18 for Ashkona raid probe report

Published: 07 Jan 2020 03:04 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2020 03:04 PM BdST

A Dhaka court has set Feb 18 for the submission of a probe report in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act over a police raid on a militant hideout in Dhaka’s Ashkona.

Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Nur passed the order as Saidur Rahman, inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime, a unit of police, failed to submit the report on Tuesday.

The law enforcers raided a house named ‘Shurja Villa’ in the capital’s Ashkona area on Dec 24, 2016. Two militants, Tahira and Afif, died during the operation while two others surrendered to the police.

Dakkhinkhan Police Station Sub-Inspector Shahinul Islam subsequently started cases against eight militants over the incident.

