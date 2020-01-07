Court sets Feb 18 for Ashkona raid probe report
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jan 2020 03:04 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2020 03:04 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has set Feb 18 for the submission of a probe report in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act over a police raid on a militant hideout in Dhaka’s Ashkona.
Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Nur passed the order as Saidur Rahman, inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime, a unit of police, failed to submit the report on Tuesday.
The law enforcers raided a house named ‘Shurja Villa’ in the capital’s Ashkona area on Dec 24, 2016. Two militants, Tahira and Afif, died during the operation while two others surrendered to the police.
Dakkhinkhan Police Station Sub-Inspector Shahinul Islam subsequently started cases against eight militants over the incident.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ACC grills former Jubo League leader Sheikh Maruf over casino scam
- Court sets Feb 18 for Ashkona raid probe report
- Protesters go on hunger strike over rape of Dhaka University student
- Cold wave to continue and spread further
- Husband ‘taken hostage’ as apparel factory worker ‘raped’ in Dhaka
- Dhaka University explodes in protests as student is raped in dark, bushy place of Kurmitola
- RAB arrests two Rohingya refugee ‘drug traffickers’ in Cox’s Bazar
- Police spot scene of Dhaka University student’s rape, collect evidence
- BGB says two Rohingya men are killed in ‘gunfight with drug smugglers’
- PM Hasina will address nation Tuesday
Most Read
- Rape evidence found on DU student, says doctor
- Dhaka University explodes in protests as student is raped in dark, bushy place of Kurmitola
- US troops preparing for worst in Mideast
- At least 10,000 to be registered online for Mujib Year countdown event
- Tears from Ayatollah as Iran mourns dead general
- Police spot scene of Dhaka University student’s rape, collect evidence
- Husband ‘taken hostage’ as apparel factory worker ‘raped’ in Dhaka
- PM Hasina will address nation Tuesday
- BTRC revokes licence of eight ISPs for not seeking renewal
- Rape of Dhaka University student sparks campus protests