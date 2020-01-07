Court sets Feb 18 for Ashkona raid probe report

Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Nur passed the order as Saidur Rahman, inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime, a unit of police, failed to submit the report on Tuesday.

The law enforcers raided a house named ‘Shurja Villa’ in the capital’s Ashkona area on Dec 24, 2016. Two militants, Tahira and Afif, died during the operation while two others surrendered to the police.

Dakkhinkhan Police Station Sub-Inspector Shahinul Islam subsequently started cases against eight militants over the incident.