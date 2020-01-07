Home > Bangladesh

Cold wave to continue and spread further

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Jan 2020 11:06 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2020 11:06 AM BdST

A mild cold wave is sweeping over various districts in the northern and central regions of Bangladesh following two days of drizzle.

The country’s lowest temperature was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius in Tetulia on Tuesday morning. Dhaka recorded 11.6 degrees Celsius at the time.

A light to medium cold wave is blowing over Faridpur, Gopalganj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Kurigram, Panchagarh, Jashore and Chuadanga regions, said meteorologist Rasheduzzaman.

“The cold wave is set to continue. It will extend its reach over the next 24 hours.”

According to Tuesday’s forecast, the sky will remain partly cloudy with fairly dry weather prevailing across the country. The northwestern regions and the river basins might witness light to medium fog from midnight until morning.

The temperature might increase as the day progresses but it is set to fall again during the night.

The period between December and February marks the winter season in Bangladesh. The intensity of cold usually increases in the midst of January. 

Two cold waves swept across different regions of the country during the last half of December. Tetulia recorded the lowest temperature of this season at 4.5 degrees Celsius on Dec 29.

Three cold waves will sweep over Bangladesh in January, according to Met Office. The first cold wave is expected to hit the country on Jan 6 followed by a moderate spell in the middle of the month. A severe cold wave will strike at the end of the month in different areas of the country.

If the temperature is between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius, it means a light cold wave is sweeping through. If the mercury lies between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius, it indicates a medium cold wave. When the mercury drops below 6 degrees Celsius, it means an intense cold wave is blowing through.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo

RMG worker ‘raped’ in Dhaka

DU explodes after rape of student

2 Rohingya drug peddlers held: RAB

DU student’s rape scene spotted

2 Rohingya men killed in gunfight: BGB

File Photo

Hasina to address nation Tuesday

Rape evidence found on DU student

HC orders govt to ban single-use plastics

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.