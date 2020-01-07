Cold wave to continue and spread further

The country’s lowest temperature was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius in Tetulia on Tuesday morning. Dhaka recorded 11.6 degrees Celsius at the time.

A light to medium cold wave is blowing over Faridpur, Gopalganj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Kurigram, Panchagarh, Jashore and Chuadanga regions, said meteorologist Rasheduzzaman.

“The cold wave is set to continue. It will extend its reach over the next 24 hours.”

According to Tuesday’s forecast, the sky will remain partly cloudy with fairly dry weather prevailing across the country. The northwestern regions and the river basins might witness light to medium fog from midnight until morning.

The temperature might increase as the day progresses but it is set to fall again during the night.

The period between December and February marks the winter season in Bangladesh. The intensity of cold usually increases in the midst of January.

Two cold waves swept across different regions of the country during the last half of December. Tetulia recorded the lowest temperature of this season at 4.5 degrees Celsius on Dec 29.

Three cold waves will sweep over Bangladesh in January, according to Met Office. The first cold wave is expected to hit the country on Jan 6 followed by a moderate spell in the middle of the month. A severe cold wave will strike at the end of the month in different areas of the country.

If the temperature is between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius, it means a light cold wave is sweeping through. If the mercury lies between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius, it indicates a medium cold wave. When the mercury drops below 6 degrees Celsius, it means an intense cold wave is blowing through.