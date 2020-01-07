ACC grills former Jubo League leader Sheikh Maruf over casino scam
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jan 2020 03:15 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2020 04:35 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has begun grilling former Jubo League leader Sheikh Fazlur Rahman Maruf over the allegation of amassing money through illegal casino business.
ACC Director Syed Iqbal Hossain led the interrogation after Maruf arrived at the ACC headquarters in Segunbagicha around 11am on Tuesday, an official of the anti-graft agency said.
Maruf, the younger brother to Awami League Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim MP, was summoned to appear at the ACC office on Dec 29.
In the letter to Maruf, the ACC said it was checking allegations of embezzlement of government funds by rigging tenders of major projects, amassing money through illegal casino business and laundering these abroad, and achieving wealth beyond known sources.
After the government launched the crackdown on illegal gambling, extortion, tender rigging, and other crimes in September, the Rapid Action Battalion arrested Salim Prodhan, the owner of Prodhan Group that illegally ran an online casino.
Prodhan Group’s firm P24 Gaming referred to itself on its website as "one of the first providers of B2B Live Casino solutions in Bangladesh".
Maruf is a business partner of Salim in P24 Gaming and P24 Law Firm Limited.
The National Board of Revenue on Oct 21 froze bank accounts of Maruf and his wife Sanzida Rahman as the ACC started examining the wealth of nearly 200 people following the drives on illegal casinos.
Maruf could not be reached for his comment on the allegations brought by ACC.
