Six die as bus, microbus collide in Faridpur

The incident took place on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Sadar Upazila’s Karimpur at 7:30am on Monday, said Highway Police SI Joynal Abedin.

Police could not immediately identify the bodies.

The Mamun Paribahan bus was heading towards Satkhira from Sylhet while the microbus was going to Dhaka, said SI Joynal.

Six passengers of the microbus died on the spot after the vehicles collided in Mollickpur area. The injured were rescued and sent to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.