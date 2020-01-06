Home > Bangladesh

Six die as bus, microbus collide in Faridpur

  Faridpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Jan 2020 10:14 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 10:40 AM BdST

Six people have been killed and five others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a microbus on a highway in Faridpur.

The incident took place on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Sadar Upazila’s Karimpur at 7:30am on Monday, said Highway Police SI Joynal Abedin.

Police could not immediately identify the bodies.

The Mamun Paribahan bus was heading towards Satkhira from Sylhet while the microbus was going to Dhaka, said SI Joynal.

Six passengers of the microbus died on the spot after the vehicles collided in Mollickpur area. The injured were rescued and sent to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

6 die in Faridpur crash

Online registration for Mujib Year countdown event

Momen concerned over Australia bushfires

mohammad ali

Mohammad Ali sacked as ICT prosecutor

Arrest order for Sinha

Court orders Robi to pay Tk 1.38bn to BTRC

Gain public confidence: PM to police

Onlookers gather after a bus-microbus collision on the Dhaka-Mawa Highway in Munshiganj's Srinagar Upazila on Friday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Road crashes, deaths rose in 2019

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.