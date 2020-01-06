Six die as bus, microbus collide in Faridpur
Faridpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2020 10:14 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 10:40 AM BdST
Six people have been killed and five others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a microbus on a highway in Faridpur.
The incident took place on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Sadar Upazila’s Karimpur at 7:30am on Monday, said Highway Police SI Joynal Abedin.
Police could not immediately identify the bodies.
Six passengers of the microbus died on the spot after the vehicles collided in Mollickpur area. The injured were rescued and sent to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.
