Home > Bangladesh

Rape of Dhaka University student sparks campus protests

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Jan 2020 11:38 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 11:38 AM BdST

A second-year student of Dhaka University has been raped in Dhaka on Sunday. 

The student boarded the university’s bus at 4pm to travel to her friend’s house to prepare for exams, said Dhaka Medical Police Outpost Inspector Bachu Mia.

An unidentified man gagged her immediately after she got off the bus in Kurmitola at 7pm. He then took her to a nearby secluded place and raped her, said Bachu Mia adding the girl lost consciousness at one point.

After she regained consciousness at 10pm, she visited her friend’s house in an autorickshaw and told her about the incident. Later, her classmates arrived and took her to the university’s hall. Afterwards, she was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s One-Stop Crisis Centre at 1:15am.

The incident sparked protests across the campus. Students held marches to demand punishment to the rapist.

Several university teachers, including Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani, visited the girl at the hospital.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

6 die in Faridpur crash

Online registration for Mujib Year countdown event

Momen concerned over Australia bushfires

mohammad ali

Mohammad Ali sacked as ICT prosecutor

Arrest order for Sinha

Court orders Robi to pay Tk 1.38bn to BTRC

Gain public confidence: PM to police

Onlookers gather after a bus-microbus collision on the Dhaka-Mawa Highway in Munshiganj's Srinagar Upazila on Friday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Road crashes, deaths rose in 2019

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.