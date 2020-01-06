Rape of Dhaka University student sparks campus protests

The student boarded the university’s bus at 4pm to travel to her friend’s house to prepare for exams, said Dhaka Medical Police Outpost Inspector Bachu Mia.

An unidentified man gagged her immediately after she got off the bus in Kurmitola at 7pm. He then took her to a nearby secluded place and raped her, said Bachu Mia adding the girl lost consciousness at one point.

After she regained consciousness at 10pm, she visited her friend’s house in an autorickshaw and told her about the incident. Later, her classmates arrived and took her to the university’s hall. Afterwards, she was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s One-Stop Crisis Centre at 1:15am.

The incident sparked protests across the campus. Students held marches to demand punishment to the rapist.

Several university teachers, including Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani, visited the girl at the hospital.