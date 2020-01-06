Rape evidence found on DU student, says doctor
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2020 05:08 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 05:11 PM BdST
The physicians of Dhaka Medical College Hospital have found evidence of rape on the second-year student of Dhaka University.
The student was raped in the capital’s Kurmitola area on Sunday.
Marks of assaults have been found on her neck, hand, face and others parts of her body, Dr Sohel Mahmud, chief of the hospital’s Forensic Medicine Department, told bdnews24.com on Monday.
“Some of the assault marks were made by the ‘rapist’ himself while the others occurred due to the crime scene. A mark of abuse found on her neck suggests that the rapist pressed her down by grabbing her throat. She was also kicked and beaten by him.”
The student boarded the university’s bus to travel to her friend’s house on Sunday to prepare for exams. An unidentified man gagged her immediately after she got off the bus in Kurmitola at 7pm. He then took her to a nearby secluded place and raped her. The girl lost consciousness at one point.
After she regained consciousness at 10pm, she visited her friend’s house by autorickshaw and told her about the incident. Later, her classmates arrived and took her to the university’s hall. Afterwards, she was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 1:15am.
The incident sparked protests in parts of the capital. Students marched down or occupied some key roads to demand punishment to the rapist.
A group of DU students visited the crime scene in Kurmitola and formed a human chain blocking a stretch of the Airport Road around 4pm, said Kazi Shahan Haque, chief of Cantonment Police Station. Traffic was disrupted for 15 minutes and became normal around 4:15pm.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- High Court orders government to ban single-use plastics in one year
- Four sentenced to death for killing of businessman in Brahmanbaria
- Case filed over alleged rape of DU student
- 51 die from winter illnesses in Bangladesh
- Mild cold wave sweeps over northern Bangladesh
- Rape of Dhaka University student sparks campus protests
- Six die as bus, microbus collide in Faridpur
- At least 10,000 to be registered online for Mujib Year countdown event
- Momen concerned over bushfires, seeks support from Australia for Rohingya return
- Mohammad Ali sacked from ICT prosecution team for ‘misconduct, moral lapse’
Most Read
- ‘It’s an atomic bomb’: Australia deploys military as fires spread
- Iran to finalise its next nuclear step on Sunday: IRNA
- Iraq wants foreign troops out after air strike; US urges leaders to reconsider
- Bangladesh launches $10m fund to boost exports
- At least 10,000 to be registered online for Mujib Year countdown event
- Vegetation, water shrink as concrete covers 82pc of Dhaka
- Three Americans killed in al Shabaab militant attack on base in Kenya
- Dhaka court issues arrest order for former chief justice Sinha over suspicious loans
- Iran ends nuclear limits as killing of Iranian general upends Mideast
- Mohammad Ali sacked from ICT prosecution team for ‘misconduct, moral lapse’