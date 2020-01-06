Rape evidence found on DU student, says doctor

The student was raped in the capital’s Kurmitola area on Sunday.

Marks of assaults have been found on her neck, hand, face and others parts of her body, Dr Sohel Mahmud, chief of the hospital’s Forensic Medicine Department, told bdnews24.com on Monday.

“Some of the assault marks were made by the ‘rapist’ himself while the others occurred due to the crime scene. A mark of abuse found on her neck suggests that the rapist pressed her down by grabbing her throat. She was also kicked and beaten by him.”

“We found evidence of rape on her. We will confirm the number of rapists after a DNA test,” Mahmud said.

The student boarded the university’s bus to travel to her friend’s house on Sunday to prepare for exams. An unidentified man gagged her immediately after she got off the bus in Kurmitola at 7pm. He then took her to a nearby secluded place and raped her. The girl lost consciousness at one point.

After she regained consciousness at 10pm, she visited her friend’s house by autorickshaw and told her about the incident. Later, her classmates arrived and took her to the university’s hall. Afterwards, she was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 1:15am.

The incident sparked protests in parts of the capital. Students marched down or occupied some key roads to demand punishment to the rapist.

A group of DU students visited the crime scene in Kurmitola and formed a human chain blocking a stretch of the Airport Road around 4pm, said Kazi Shahan Haque, chief of Cantonment Police Station. Traffic was disrupted for 15 minutes and became normal around 4:15pm.