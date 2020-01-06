RAB arrests two Rohingya refugee ‘drug traffickers’ in Cox’s Bazar
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2020 09:53 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 09:53 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two Rohingya refugees for their alleged involvement with trafficking in drugs in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar.
The force made the arrests and seized 150,000 methamphetamine-based yaba pills at Hnila union on Monday morning, Md Rabiul Islam, Deputy Commander of RAB 15 Battalion, said.
The suspects are Abdul Latif, 22, and Jabed Iqbal, 20, of a refugee camp in Leda.
A RAB team chased and arrested the duo while two to three others fled during an operation on information that a “big yaba haul” was coming from Myanmar, Rabiul said.
The yaba tablets were found in a small sack the suspects were carrying, he said.
A case has been filed against the two at Teknaf Police Station, he added.
