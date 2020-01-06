RAB arrests two Rohingya refugee ‘drug traffickers’ in Cox’s Bazar

The force made the arrests and seized 150,000 methamphetamine-based yaba pills at Hnila union on Monday morning, Md Rabiul Islam, Deputy Commander of RAB 15 Battalion, said.

The suspects are Abdul Latif, 22, and Jabed Iqbal, 20, of a refugee camp in Leda.

A RAB team chased and arrested the duo while two to three others fled during an operation on information that a “big yaba haul” was coming from Myanmar, Rabiul said.

The yaba tablets were found in a small sack the suspects were carrying, he said.

A case has been filed against the two at Teknaf Police Station, he added.