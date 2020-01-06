Home > Bangladesh

Police spot scene of Dhaka University student’s rape, collect evidence

Police have identified the scene of the rape of a Dhaka University student in the capital’s Kurmitola.

Members of the police’s Criminal Investigation Department or CID collected evidence from the scene beside a street near the golf club in the area on Monday after.

The evidence included a pair of the student’s sandals, her scarf, watch, notebook, key ring, and pants, according to Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

“The place is not much secluded, but there a big tree and bushes created some cover,” he said.

Earlier, the physicians of Dhaka Medical College Hospital found evidence of rape on the second-year undergraduate student of the university.

Members of police's Criminal Investigation Department, or CID, collecting evidence from the crime scene in the capital’s Kurmitola, where a second-year undergrduate student of Dhaka University was raped on Sunday.

Some of the assault marks were “made by the rapist himself” while the others occurred due to the crime scene, Dr Sohel Mahmud, chief of the hospital’s Forensic Medicine Department, told bdnews24.com.

DNA tests will be conducted to confirm whether there was any other culprit, he added.

The student boarded the university’s bus to travel to her friend’s house on Sunday to prepare for the exams. An unidentified man gagged her immediately after she got off the bus in Kurmitola at 7pm. He then took her to a nearby secluded place and violated her. The girl lost consciousness at one point.

After she regained consciousness at 10pm, she visited her friend’s house by autorickshaw and told her about the incident. Later, her classmates arrived and took her to the university’s hall. She was admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital after midnight.

The incident has sparked protests in parts of the capital. Students marched down or occupied some key roads to demand punishment to the rapist.

A group of DU students visited the crime scene in Kurmitola and formed a human chain blocking a stretch of the Airport Road, disrupting traffic for sometime in the afternoon.

