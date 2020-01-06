PM Hasina will address nation Tuesday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2020 05:52 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 05:52 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation on the first anniversary of the government formed after she came to power for an unprecedented third term.
Hasina’s address will be aired live on TV and radio at 7:30pm on Tuesday, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.
She formed the current government on Jan 7 last year to become prime minister for the fourth term after the Awami League won absolute majority in the Dec 30, 2018 parliamentary elections.
