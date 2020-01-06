Mild cold wave sweeps over northern Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2020 12:46 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 12:46 PM BdST
A mild cold wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Pabna, Kurigram, Jashore and Chuadanga districts following two days of drizzle.
The country’s lowest temperature was recorded at 8.8 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi on Monday morning. In Dhaka, the mercury was at 13.5 degrees Celsius at the time.
“The cold wave has been caused by falling temperatures due to rain. It is set to continue over the next 24 hours and will extend to more areas,” Meteorologist Aftab Uddin told bdnews24.com on Monday morning.
According to Monday’s forecast, the sky will remain partly cloudy with fairly dry weather prevailing across the country. Some parts of the country might witness moderate to dense fog from midnight until morning.
Three cold waves will sweep over Bangladesh in January, according to Met Office. The first cold wave is expected to hit the country on Jan 6 followed by a moderate spell in the middle of the month. A severe spell will strike at the end of the month in different areas of the country.
If the temperature is at or below 10 degrees Celsius, it is assumed that a cold wave is sweeping through. If the mercury lies between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius, it indicates a mild cold wave. When the mercury drops below 6 degrees Celsius, it is assumed that an intense cold wave is blowing through.
