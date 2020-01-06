Home > Bangladesh

High Court orders government to ban single-use plastics in one year

Published: 06 Jan 2020 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 04:28 PM BdST

The High Court has ordered the government to ban single-use plastics in restaurants and hotels and coastal areas in one year to curb pollution.

In a ruling on Monday, the court also ordered the government to strictly implement the ban on polythene under the existing law.

Justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Khondoker Diliruzzaman issued the order on Monday following the hearing of a writ petition. 

Lawyer Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Sayeed Ahmad Kabir moved the petition as Deputy Attorney General Saifuddin Khaled represented the state.

The court ruling illustrates the growing menace of plastic pollution around the world.

Globally, each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean – equivalent to a full garbage truck dumped into the sea every minute, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.

The most common items that accumulate on the shorelines are cigarette butts, bags, and food and beverage containers. Consequently, marine litter harms over 800 marine species, 15 of which are endangered. And plastic consumed by marine species enters the human food chain through fish consumption.

Alarmingly, in the last 20 years, the proliferation of microplastics, microbeads and single-use plastics have made this problem even more pronounced.

The Bangladesh court asked in its rule why there would be no order for the government to draft a plan to find a safe alternative to single-use plastic products by 2022.

The government will have to explain whether it failed to implement the existing ban on polythene and plastic bag.

“Polythene and plastic bags have created severe pollution in the country, affecting fertile lands and the marine flora and fauna. Therefore, we need to curb the use of plastics," lawyer Rizwana told reporters.

