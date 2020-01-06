Home > Bangladesh

Four sentenced to death for killing of businessman in Brahmanbaria

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Jan 2020 03:25 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 03:25 PM BdST

A Brahmanbaria court has sentenced four people to death for killing a businessman from Old Dhaka in 2014.

District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Safiul Azam announced the verdict on Monday.

Abdul Hannar Bahar, 45, a businessman of Old Dhaka's Chawkbazar, was pushed into a river to death in Bancharampur Upazila’s Ujanchar area in 2014.

The convicts are: Md Nuru Mia, Md Ziaul Haque, Lokman Khan and Md Kadir Hossain. Of them, Ziaul was present in the court to hear the verdict.

Three others convicts are still at large. 

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

6 die in Faridpur crash

Online registration for Mujib Year countdown event

Momen concerned over Australia bushfires

mohammad ali

Mohammad Ali sacked as ICT prosecutor

Arrest order for Sinha

Court orders Robi to pay Tk 1.38bn to BTRC

Gain public confidence: PM to police

Onlookers gather after a bus-microbus collision on the Dhaka-Mawa Highway in Munshiganj's Srinagar Upazila on Friday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Road crashes, deaths rose in 2019

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.