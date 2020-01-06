Four sentenced to death for killing of businessman in Brahmanbaria
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2020 03:25 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 03:25 PM BdST
A Brahmanbaria court has sentenced four people to death for killing a businessman from Old Dhaka in 2014.
District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Safiul Azam announced the verdict on Monday.
Abdul Hannar Bahar, 45, a businessman of Old Dhaka's Chawkbazar, was pushed into a river to death in Bancharampur Upazila’s Ujanchar area in 2014.
The convicts are: Md Nuru Mia, Md Ziaul Haque, Lokman Khan and Md Kadir Hossain. Of them, Ziaul was present in the court to hear the verdict.
Three others convicts are still at large.
