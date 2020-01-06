BGB says two Rohingya men are killed in ‘gunfight with drug smugglers’
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2020 07:07 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 07:38 PM BdST
BGB has claimed to have killed two Rohingya men in a so-called gunfight with suspected drug smugglers along the borders with Myanmar at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar.
A border guard was also injured in the “gun battle” in East Farirbeel area under Palongkhali union on Monday afternoon, BGB Cox’s Bazar 34 Battalion commander Lt Col Ali Haider Azad Ahmed said.
The deceased are Mohammad Ismail, 28, and Md Helal Uddin, 20. Ismail is a resident of a refugee camp, Azad said.
An ID card issued by the UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, on one of the body helped BGB identify the duo, the colonel said.
The bodies were sent to Cox’s Bazar General Hospital for post-mortem examinations, he said.
BGB also recovered methamphetamine-based yaba tablets and arms from the site after the incident.
The BGB officer said a team took position in the area following a tip-off that smugglers were bringing a yaba haul from Myanmar through the border there.
When the BGB personnel asked five to six coming from the borders to stop, the suspects opened fire and the border guards retaliated in self-defence, Lt Col Azad said.
Two to three suspects fled towards Myanmar, but two were found with bullet wounds later, he said.
Doctors declared the duo dead at Ukhiya Health Complex.
BGB found 20,000 yaba pills, a locally made gun and two bullets in the scene, Azad said.
More stories
