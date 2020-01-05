Police must gain public confidence: Hasina

The premier made the call at the inauguration ceremony of Police Week in Dhaka’s Rajarbagh on Sunday morning.

“The police force has to work for the people. It is easier to suppress any kind of crime by gaining the trust and confidence of the people. We want our police force to be public friendly.”

She awarded officers with Bangladesh Police Medal and the Presidential Police Medal at the ceremony.

While speaking about the rights of the deprived, she referred to the lifetime struggle of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Anti-liberation forces came to power after the assassination Bangabandhu, she said.

“They committed various kinds of crimes, including terrorism and money laundering. But they did nothing to change the fate of the people of the country.”

Criticising BNP-Jamaat’s reign of terror from 2013 to 2015 in the name of movement, she said, “They brutally murdered 29 members of our police force. I pay my respect to the martyrs.”

Police resisted the destruction at that time with the public by their side, said Hasina, adding BNP-Jamaat were planning to push the country into a state of turmoil.

She thanked the police in the country for their service during the period.

Hasina also highlighted the various steps taken by the Awami League government for the development of the police force.

“We are taking necessary steps for the modernisation of the police force and have arranged for modern training.”

Thanking those involved in appointing 10,000 constables without allegations of corruption, Hasina said, “You have set an example.”

Hasina then directed everyone to be aware of the traffic laws. She called for efforts to ensure road safety and create awareness among the public.