Police must gain public confidence: Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jan 2020 02:50 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2020 02:50 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged law enforcement personnel to establish themselves as ‘people friendly’ by gaining their confidence and trust through suppression of crimes.
The premier made the call at the inauguration ceremony of Police Week in Dhaka’s Rajarbagh on Sunday morning.
“The police force has to work for the people. It is easier to suppress any kind of crime by gaining the trust and confidence of the people. We want our police force to be public friendly.”
She awarded officers with Bangladesh Police Medal and the Presidential Police Medal at the ceremony.
“They committed various kinds of crimes, including terrorism and money laundering. But they did nothing to change the fate of the people of the country.”
Criticising BNP-Jamaat’s reign of terror from 2013 to 2015 in the name of movement, she said, “They brutally murdered 29 members of our police force. I pay my respect to the martyrs.”
Police resisted the destruction at that time with the public by their side, said Hasina, adding BNP-Jamaat were planning to push the country into a state of turmoil.
She thanked the police in the country for their service during the period.
Hasina also highlighted the various steps taken by the Awami League government for the development of the police force.
“We are taking necessary steps for the modernisation of the police force and have arranged for modern training.”
Thanking those involved in appointing 10,000 constables without allegations of corruption, Hasina said, “You have set an example.”
Hasina then directed everyone to be aware of the traffic laws. She called for efforts to ensure road safety and create awareness among the public.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- High Court orders Robi to pay Tk 1.38bn to BTRC
- Abrar murder: Court orders police to publish ad on four fugitives
- Police must gain public confidence: Hasina
- Dhaka court issues arrest order for former chief justice Sinha over suspicious loans
- Road crashes, deaths rose in 2019
- Rules that city election candidates must obey
- Malaysia detains 78 Bangladeshis in a drive against illegal immigrants
- BCL celebrates 72nd founding anniversary
- Jakarta flooding deaths rise to 53, nearly 175,000 displaced
- University student Rumpa’s death remains a mystery after a month
Most Read
- Thousands in Iraq mourn top Iranian general killed by US; rockets fired in Baghdad
- US and Iran exchange more threats as Democrats question timing of strike
- Onion prices rise again, up to Tk 180 a kg this time in Dhaka
- Gold prices surge to six-year high after US killing of Iranian commander
- Iranian general travelled with impunity, until US drones found him
- Hasina names Nahean as BCL president, Lekhak as general secretary
- Vegetation, water shrink as concrete covers 82pc of Dhaka
- Trump warns Iran as Ayatollah vows vengeance
- Malaysia detains 78 Bangladeshis in a drive against illegal immigrants
- Will there be a military draft? After Iran strike, fears of World War III in US