Momen concerned over bushfires, seeks support from Australia for Rohingya return

Thousands of people have been evacuated from coastal towns at the peak of the summer holiday season, in one of the biggest coordinated operations since 1974.

While exchanging pleasantries with outgoing Australian High Commissioner Julia Niblett in Dhaka on Sunday, Momen expressed concerns over serious damages caused by the fires to the lives, property and environment.

He also sought support of Australian government in expediting the repatriation process of the Rohingya refugees to Myanmar from Bangladesh as Niblett paid a farewell call on him at his office.

The foreign minister thanked the Australian government for providing aid to the refugees, according to a statement from the ministry.

Momen requested Niblett to pursue her government to recognise Bangladesh’s diploma degrees, allow direct passenger and cargo flights from Bangladesh, open visa office in Bangladesh and to invest in Bangladesh in a large scale.

The high commissioner assured him of taking up the requests with her government, the statement said.