Mohammad Ali sacked from ICT prosecution team for ‘misconduct, moral lapse’
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jan 2020 09:32 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2020 09:32 PM BdST
The government has removed Mohammad Ali as a prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal or ICT citing breach of discipline, professional misconduct, and moral lapse.
The law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry announced his dismissal on Sunday.
Having joined the ICT in 2011, he was relieved of duties to run cases in 2016 when the allegations against him surfaced. He was suspended in February that year.
The ICT in a notice at the time had withdrawn Ali from the cases of Shamsul Haq, Hossain Tarafdar and other Al Badr members.
He had also been barred from taking part in any ICT trials until further orders.
Ali had reportedly used his influence to help an accused being tried by the ICT to secure bail.
Ali, however, continued to take his salaries and allowances though he never came to the tribunal, Prosecutor Zead-Al-Malum told bdnews24.com.
“He should have been removed a long time ago. The law ministry issued the circular on his removal today (Sunday),” Malum added.
The government on Nov 11 last year sacked another prosecutor, Tureen Afroz, for allegedly meeting a war crimes suspect.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mohammad Ali sacked from ICT prosecution team for ‘misconduct, moral lapse’
- High Court orders Robi to pay Tk 1.38bn to BTRC
- Abrar murder: Court orders police to publish ad on four fugitives
- Police must gain public confidence: Hasina
- Dhaka court issues arrest order for former chief justice Sinha over suspicious loans
- Road crashes, deaths rose in 2019
- Rules that city election candidates must obey
- Malaysia detains 78 Bangladeshis in a drive against illegal immigrants
- BCL celebrates 72nd founding anniversary
- Jakarta flooding deaths rise to 53, nearly 175,000 displaced
Most Read
- Thousands in Iraq mourn top Iranian general killed by US; rockets fired in Baghdad
- Vegetation, water shrink as concrete covers 82pc of Dhaka
- US and Iran exchange more threats as Democrats question timing of strike
- Gold prices surge to six-year high after US killing of Iranian commander
- Onion prices rise again, up to Tk 180 a kg this time in Dhaka
- Dhaka court issues arrest order for former chief justice Sinha over suspicious loans
- Hasina names Nahean as BCL president, Lekhak as general secretary
- Iran to finalise its next nuclear step on Sunday: IRNA
- Malaysia detains 78 Bangladeshis in a drive against illegal immigrants
- He mocks Saudi Arabia on YouTube. Yes, he fears for his safety