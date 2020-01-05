Mohammad Ali sacked from ICT prosecution team for ‘misconduct, moral lapse’

The law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry announced his dismissal on Sunday.

Having joined the ICT in 2011, he was relieved of duties to run cases in 2016 when the allegations against him surfaced. He was suspended in February that year.

The ICT in a notice at the time had withdrawn Ali from the cases of Shamsul Haq, Hossain Tarafdar and other Al Badr members.

He had also been barred from taking part in any ICT trials until further orders.

Ali had reportedly used his influence to help an accused being tried by the ICT to secure bail.

Ali, however, continued to take his salaries and allowances though he never came to the tribunal, Prosecutor Zead-Al-Malum told bdnews24.com.

“He should have been removed a long time ago. The law ministry issued the circular on his removal today (Sunday),” Malum added.

The government on Nov 11 last year sacked another prosecutor, Tureen Afroz, for allegedly meeting a war crimes suspect.