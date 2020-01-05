Home > Bangladesh

High Court orders Robi to pay Tk 1.38bn to BTRC

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Jan 2020 03:24 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2020 04:36 PM BdST

The High Court has ordered Robi Axiata to pay Tk 1.38 billion to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission in instalments in five months as part of its disputed audit demand.

Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order on Sunday.

Lawyers Tanjib-ul Alam and Kazi Ershadul Alam represented Robi in court while Lawyer Khondokar Reza-e-Rakib appeared on behalf of BTRC.

“The top court previously ordered Grameenphone to pay Tk 20 billion out of Tk 125.8 billion to BTRC. In view of that, the High Court has directed Robi to pay Tk 1.38 billion,” the BTRC lawyer told reporters after the order.

“If Robi permits, we will think about challenging the High Court verdict in the Appellate Division,” said Ershad, one of the lawyers for the company.

Grameenphone faces a contested audit demand for about Tk 125.8 billion while Robi, the second largest operator, also has over Tk 8.67 billion in disputed dues.

In a reprisal for the failure of the operators to pay up the “dues” despite reminders, regulators ordered the international internet gateway or IIG operators to limit Grameenphone’s bandwidth capacity by 30 percent and Robi’s 15 percent on Jul 4.

It was followed by the decision to stop issuance of NOCs and other approvals before notices were served on Grameenphone and Robi on Sep 5. The notices asked them to explain why their licences to offer 2G and 3G services will not be revoked over the failure to pay up.

The Appellate Division on Nov 24 ordered Grameenphone to deposit Tk 20 billion in three months to the telecom regulator.

