Dhaka court issues arrest order for former chief justice Sinha over suspicious loans
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jan 2020 12:53 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2020 12:53 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant for former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha and 10 others in a case that involves Tk 40 million in suspicious loans from the then Farmers Bank.
The court also ordered the police to report on the arrests by Jan 22. Dhaka’s Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes issued the order on Sunday.
The accused illegally created fake loans, transferred the money to different bank accounts and withdrew it in cash and through pay-orders before smuggling it secretly, according to the charges filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.
They abused power in collusion to achieve dishonest goals to influence the lending procedure for their own and others’ benefits, according to the case.
The commission found “evidence” of fraud involving transactions of Tk 40 million borrowed by two so-called businessmen, Shahjahan and Niranjan, from the bank, ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmood had said earlier.
The antigraft agency later launched an investigation into allegations that the fund was deposited into Sinha’s bank account, credited as the proceeds of the sale of his house.
