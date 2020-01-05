Abrar murder: Court orders police to publish ad on four fugitives
A Dhaka court has ordered the police to publish an advertisement in newspapers asking the four fugitives in the Abrar Fahad murder case to appear in court.
Dhaka's Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Kaisarul Islam passed the order on Sunday and set Jan 13 for the next hearing.
The four fugitives named in the case are Mahmudul Jishan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amartya Islam and Mujtaba Rafi.
Meanwhile, another suspect, Moniruzaman Monir, submitted a petition for the withdrawal of his confessional statement given by him earlier before a magistrate.
“Earlier on Dec 4, the court ordered the police to seize properties of four fugitives and submitted a report on Jan 5. But no seizure was reported as the suspects own no property,” said Sub-Inspector Mazharul Islam, general recording officer at the CMM’s court.
Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering, was bludgeoned to death by leaders and activists of BCL in his dormitory on Oct 6 after he criticised the government over a water-sharing deal with India on Facebook.
His father started a case against 19 students with the police the next day. Police subsequently arrested 21 people over the matter. A total of 25 people were charged in the case.
