Road crashes, deaths rose in 2019

The numbers of road crashes and deaths in the accidents have seen a significant rise in 2019 compared to the previous year, according to a report released by campaigners for safe roads.

At least 5,227 people were killed in 4,702 road crashes last year, said Ilias Kanchan, leader of the campaign known as Nirapad Sarak Chai, as he published the annual report in Dhaka on Saturday.

The number of road accidents increased by 1,599, while the total death toll rose by 788, according to the report based on news reports and information gathered by the group’s local units.

The increase in roads crashes happened amid different measures taken by the government, including the enforcement of the Road Transport Act, following a student movement for safe roads in 2018.

Kanchan noted that the number of road crashes decreased when the authorities took strict measures following the student protests.

Onlookers gather after a bus-microbus collision on the Dhaka-Mawa Highway in Munshiganj's Srinagar Upazila on Friday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

A total of 5,227 people died in 4,702 road crashes across the country from Jan 1 to Dec 31 in 2019. In the previous year, 3,349 accidents killed 4,439 people.

However, the number of injured people dropped in 2019. Road accidents left 6,053 people injured in 2019, compared to 7,008 people a year earlier.

The report said trucks were involved in the majority of crashes – 1,098.

Kanchan blamed unskilled and uneducated drivers, faulty vehicles and roads, poor traffic management, lack of awareness among people about traffic law and use of roads, lack of political will in the implementation of laws for road crashes.

As many as 162 train crashes killed 198 people in 2019, Kanchan said.

The number of people still missing is 110 after 30 boat capsize incidents killed 64 people in the year, according to the report.

