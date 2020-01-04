Road crashes, deaths rose in 2019
Senior Correspondent, Reuters
Published: 04 Jan 2020 09:44 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2020 09:44 PM BdST
The numbers of road crashes and deaths in the accidents have seen a significant rise in 2019 compared to the previous year, according to a report released by campaigners for safe roads.
At least 5,227 people were killed in 4,702 road crashes last year, said Ilias Kanchan, leader of the campaign known as Nirapad Sarak Chai, as he published the annual report in Dhaka on Saturday.
The number of road accidents increased by 1,599, while the total death toll rose by 788, according to the report based on news reports and information gathered by the group’s local units.
The increase in roads crashes happened amid different measures taken by the government, including the enforcement of the Road Transport Act, following a student movement for safe roads in 2018.
Kanchan noted that the number of road crashes decreased when the authorities took strict measures following the student protests.
Onlookers gather after a bus-microbus collision on the Dhaka-Mawa Highway in Munshiganj's Srinagar Upazila on Friday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
However, the number of injured people dropped in 2019. Road accidents left 6,053 people injured in 2019, compared to 7,008 people a year earlier.
The report said trucks were involved in the majority of crashes – 1,098.
Kanchan blamed unskilled and uneducated drivers, faulty vehicles and roads, poor traffic management, lack of awareness among people about traffic law and use of roads, lack of political will in the implementation of laws for road crashes.
As many as 162 train crashes killed 198 people in 2019, Kanchan said.
The number of people still missing is 110 after 30 boat capsize incidents killed 64 people in the year, according to the report.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Road crashes, deaths rose in 2019
- Rules that city election candidates must obey
- Malaysia detains 78 Bangladeshis in a drive against illegal immigrants
- BCL celebrates 72nd founding anniversary
- Jakarta flooding deaths rise to 53, nearly 175,000 displaced
- University student Rumpa’s death remains a mystery after a month
- Bangladesh may see less rain but cold may intensify
- Two die in separate ‘shootouts’ in Chattogram, Satkhira
- Four workers die in sleep after cargo vessel sinks in Buriganga
- Train engine derails in Dhaka’s Khilgaon hampering traffic
Most Read
- Iranian general travelled with impunity, until US drones found him
- Will there be a military draft? After Iran strike, fears of World War III in US
- Trump warns Iran as Ayatollah vows vengeance
- Onion prices rise again, up to Tk 180 a kg this time in Dhaka
- Qassem Soleimani, master of Iran’s intrigue and force, dies at 62
- University student Rumpa’s death remains a mystery after a month
- Experts advise not to panic over swine flu after death of ex-MP
- How the US airstrike killing Iran’s Soleimani could affect the 2020 race
- Iran vows to avenge US killing of top commander Soleimani
- Bangladesh may see less rain but cold may intensify