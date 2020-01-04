Malaysia detains 78 Bangladeshis in a drive against illegal immigrants
Rafiq Ahmed Khan, Malaysia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jan 2020 03:14 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2020 03:14 PM BdST
Malaysian police have detained 474 illegal immigrants, including 78 Bangladeshis, in New Year campaigns across the country.
The immigration police carried out 124 raids in the first two days of the New year and checked 1,871 foreigners, said Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud, Malaysia Immigration Department director-general, as quoted by The Star.
Starting from Aug 1 of last year, illegal immigrants were given time until the end of the year to return back to their home countries. A campaign is underway to arrest those who have failed.
Of those detained, Indonesians were the highest with 220, followed by China, 89, Bangladesh, 78, Myanmar, 42, the Philippines, 22, and others.
"Action will also be taken against employers who hire illegal immigrants under the Immigration Act 1959/63," said Datuk Khairul in a statement.
The department is committed towards conducting large-scale continuous operations around the country, following the conclusion of the Back For Good (B4G) repatriation programme on Dec 31, he added.
"A total of 190,471 illegal immigrants have registered for the B4G programme. Those who failed to sign up will be rounded up.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Malaysia detains 78 Bangladeshis in a drive against illegal immigrants
- BCL celebrates 72nd founding anniversary
- Jakarta flooding deaths rise to 53, nearly 175,000 displaced
- University student Rumpa’s death remains a mystery after a month
- Bangladesh may see less rain but cold may intensify
- Two die in separate ‘shootouts’ in Chattogram, Satkhira
- Four workers die in sleep after cargo vessel sinks in Buriganga
- Train engine derails in Dhaka’s Khilgaon hampering traffic
- Madrasa headmaster’s 4-year-old son found dead in teacher’s wardrobe
- Court begins trial of lone suspect over Wari child’s rape, murder
Most Read
- Iranian general travelled with impunity, until US drones found him
- Qassem Soleimani, master of Iran’s intrigue and force, dies at 62
- Will there be a military draft? After Iran strike, fears of World War III in US
- Trump warns Iran as Ayatollah vows vengeance
- Iran vows to avenge US killing of top commander Soleimani
- University student Rumpa’s death remains a mystery after a month
- Dozens of US oil workers prepare to leave Iraq after air strike
- Questions asked about Awami League councillor aspirant in Dhaka
- An organised party is strength for government, says Hasina
- Onion prices rise again, up to Tk 180 a kg this time in Dhaka