BCL celebrates 72th founding anniversary

  Kazi Mobarak Hossain, Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jan 2020 02:21 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2020 02:25 PM BdST

The Bangladesh Chhatra League is observing its 72th founding anniversary on Saturday.

The student wing of the ruling Awami League began the celebrations by placing wreaths near the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Bhaban at 6:30am on Saturday.

Afterwards, its activists cut a cake at Dhaka University’s Curzon Hall.

BCL has also organised a reunion programme, which will be launched by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the Suhrawardy Udyan at 2:30pm. The programme will be headed by acting BCL Vice-President Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Joint General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee.

“Leaders and activists of BCL’s 111 regional organisations have been invited to join the programme,” said Bhattacharjee.

Jahangir Kabir Nanak, a former general secretary of the organisation and a member of the Awami League presidency, told bdnews24.com that Hasina would hand out tough instructions to the organisation’s leaders.

“Hasina is emotionally attached to Chhatra League. So she takes care of the organisation herself.”

BCL has stirred up debates in recent times over the expulsions of its leaders Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and Golam Rabbani.

It has set up a blood donation camp near Aparajeya Bangla on the DU campus on the occasion. Educational materials will be handed out to students on Jan 6. Warm clothes will be distributed among the poor on Jan 7.

BCL was formed in 1948. The organisation played vital roles in 1952 Language Movement, 1969 mass upsurge, 1971 Liberation War and 1990 anti-autocracy movement.

