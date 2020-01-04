Bangladesh may see less rain but cold may intensify
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jan 2020 02:12 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2020 02:12 AM BdST
Sporadic winter rains have brought more cold to Bangladesh which the Met Office says may intensify.
The rains will ease on Saturday and the sun may shine through the clouds on Sunday, but it may not be able to make the weather feel less chilly, Omar Faruk, a senior officer at Bangladesh Meteorological Department, told bdnews24.com on Friday.
Maximum rainfall was recorded in Noakhali’s Maizdi Court at 61 millimetres while Dinajpur and Syedpur districts experienced minimum rains.
Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country during midnight to morning.
Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.
