Bangladesh may see less rain but cold may intensify

The rains will ease on Saturday and the sun may shine through the clouds on Sunday, but it may not be able to make the weather feel less chilly, Omar Faruk, a senior officer at Bangladesh Meteorological Department, told bdnews24.com on Friday.

Capital Dhaka and many other places experienced rains from Thursday night throughout Friday. In Chattogram, clogged streets brought a spell of trouble for the dewellers.

Maximum rainfall was recorded in Noakhali’s Maizdi Court at 61 millimetres while Dinajpur and Syedpur districts experienced minimum rains.

In Saturday’s forecast, the Met Office said rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Barishal and Chattogram divisions, at a few places over Dhaka, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.

Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country during midnight to morning.

Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.

The department had earlier forecast three cold waves this month - a severe one next week, followed by a moderate spell in the middle of the month, and another severe spell to strike back at the end of the month.