Two die in separate ‘shootouts’ in Chattogram, Satkhira

One incident occurred in Chattogram’s Majher Ghona area under Bayazid Bostami Police Station on Friday. The other took place in Damarpota area of Satkhira Sadar Upazila in the early hours of Friday.

Chattogram’s Emdad, 38, was implicated in several cases, including murder, while Satkhira’s Zakir Hossain, 40, was named in 13 cases, including murder, illegal occupation of land and robbery, according to police.

CHATTOGRAM

Murder suspect Emdad was arrested from his house on Thursday night, said Bayazid Police Station chief Priton Sarkar.

Based on information provided by him, police conducted a raid in Majher Ghona area with Emdad in tow to recover weapons, he said.

“When police reached the area, the traffickers opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. At one point, the criminals fled the area and a bullet-ridden body of Emdad was found on the spot," said Chattogram Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner (Bayazid Zone) Poritran Talukder.

Emdad was subsequently rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said Poritran.

SATKHIRA

A police team conducted a raid in Damarpota area after being tipped off about a gang of bandits occupying the area for robbery purposes, said District Police Special Branch Inspector Mizanur Rahman.

“Sensing the presence of police, the robbers opened fire, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate in self defence. Zakir died on the spot after getting hit during the gunfight.”

Police have recovered a gun from the spot, Mizanur said.