Train engine derails in Dhaka’s Khilgaon hampering traffic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jan 2020 02:55 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2020 02:55 AM BdST
A train engine went off the tracks in Dhaka’s Khilgaon around half an hour before Thursday midnight hampering traffic for “sometime”, police say.
There were no casualties in the accident, Dhaka Railway Police Station OC Md Rakibul Islam said.
He said the lone engine was returning to Kamalapur Railway Station via Khilgaon level crossing like every day when it derailed.
The accident did not cause any problem in railway links to and from Dhaka, he added.
