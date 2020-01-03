Train engine derails in Dhaka’s Khilgaon hampering traffic

There were no casualties in the accident, Dhaka Railway Police Station OC Md Rakibul Islam said.

He said the lone engine was returning to Kamalapur Railway Station via Khilgaon level crossing like every day when it derailed.

The authorities moved it to a corner of the street to normalise traffic after “sometime”, Rakibul said.

The accident did not cause any problem in railway links to and from Dhaka, he added.