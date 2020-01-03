Four workers die in sleep after cargo vessel sinks in Buriganga

The incident took place in Kheyaghat area of Fatullah’s Dharmaganj on Friday morning, said Fire Service Duty Officer Lima Khanom.

The bodies have been identified as Babu Howlader, 18, Lutfor Rahman, 39, Mostofa Mia, 55, and Mohibullah, 60.

On receiving the news, Narayanganj fire service personnel rushed to the spot and pulled four bodies from the river after conducting a rescue operation.

More to follow