Four workers die in sleep after cargo vessel sinks in Buriganga
Narayanganj Correspondent and Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jan 2020 02:07 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2020 02:07 PM BdST
Four workers have died in sleep after a cargo vessel sank in the Buriganga River in Narayanganj.
The incident took place in Kheyaghat area of Fatullah’s Dharmaganj on Friday morning, said Fire Service Duty Officer Lima Khanom.
On receiving the news, Narayanganj fire service personnel rushed to the spot and pulled four bodies from the river after conducting a rescue operation.
More to follow
