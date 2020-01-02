Six DNCC mayoral aspirants declared valid; nomination of JP’s Kamrul cancelled

The panel, however, cancelled the nomination of Jatiya Party’s Kamrul Islam as

he is not a registered voter of the city corporation.

Returning officer Abul Kashem made the announcement at Dhaka’s NILG

Bhaban on Thursday after scrutinising all the nomination papers.

The valid candidates are: Awami League’s Atiqul Islam, BNP’s Tabith

Awal, Islami Andolon Bangladesh’s Sheikh Md Fazle Bari Masud, CPB’s Ahammad

Sajedul Huq Rubel, NPP’s Anisur Rahman Dewan, and PDB’s Shahin Khan.

