Six DNCC mayoral aspirants declared valid; nomination of JP’s Kamrul cancelled
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jan 2020 12:47 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2020 12:49 PM BdST
Six aspirants out of seven vying for the post of mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation have been declared valid by the Election Commission.
The panel, however, cancelled the nomination of Jatiya Party’s Kamrul Islam as
he is not a registered voter of the city corporation.
Returning officer Abul Kashem made the announcement at Dhaka’s NILG
Bhaban on Thursday after scrutinising all the nomination papers.
The valid candidates are: Awami League’s Atiqul Islam, BNP’s Tabith
Awal, Islami Andolon Bangladesh’s Sheikh Md Fazle Bari Masud, CPB’s Ahammad
Sajedul Huq Rubel, NPP’s Anisur Rahman Dewan, and PDB’s Shahin Khan.
More to follow
