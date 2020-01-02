Home > Bangladesh

Six DNCC mayoral aspirants declared valid; nomination of JP’s Kamrul cancelled

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jan 2020 12:47 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2020 12:49 PM BdST

Six aspirants out of seven vying for the post of mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation have been declared valid by the Election Commission.

The panel, however, cancelled the nomination of Jatiya Party’s Kamrul Islam as

he is not a registered voter of the city corporation.

Returning officer Abul Kashem made the announcement at Dhaka’s NILG

Bhaban on Thursday after scrutinising all the nomination papers.

The valid candidates are: Awami League’s Atiqul Islam, BNP’s Tabith

Awal, Islami Andolon Bangladesh’s Sheikh Md Fazle Bari Masud, CPB’s Ahammad

Sajedul Huq Rubel, NPP’s Anisur Rahman Dewan, and PDB’s Shahin Khan.

More to follow

